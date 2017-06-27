Auth0, which helps developers manage identity and authentication, announced today that it has secured an additional $30 million in a round led by Meritech Capital Partners. Existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Trinity Ventures, and K9 Ventures also joined.

The Bellevue, Washington-based startup provides an identity and access management (IAM) service, which customers can integrate directly into their platforms. “We offer a universal identity platform that allows developers and IT architects to eliminate the cost and risk of thousands of lines of code in their own applications, instead allowing them to make a simple call out to Auth0,” wrote Auth0 CEO Jon Gelsey, in an email to VentureBeat. “With Auth0, you effectively eliminate an app inside your app.”

The startup provides passwordless authentication in several ways, including email login, SMS code verification, and fingerprint login on devices that support it. According to Gelsey, the service allows users to add Auth0’s authentication system to any applications, custom or third-party.

Trusona, which recently announced a new funding round, is also trying to address the “no password” dilemma with its QR code identification option.

Auth0 claims to have more than 2,000 customers, including Atlassian, Dow Jones, Harvard Medical School, Mozilla, and Nvidia. The subscription fee is based on the number of active users per month and can go from $13 per month to millions of dollars a year.

Centralizing your logins onto one platform is helpful, but — as evidenced by the recent OneLogin breach — no platform is hack-proof.

NTT DOCOMO Ventures, the venture arm of a Japanese telecommunication company, and Telstra Ventures, the venture arm of an Australian mobile carrier, joined today’s round as strategic investors. This should help Auth0 expand its global footprint. According to Gelsey, the startup may also use the fresh capital to make acquisitions.

Founded in 2013, Auth0 has raised a total of $54 million, to date, and currently has 225 employees across its offices in Bellevue, London, Buenos Aires, and soon Sydney.