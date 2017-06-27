Facebook’s intelligent assistant M has learned some new tricks, like how to suggest when to save videos shared on Facebook Messenger, when to celebrate a friend’s birthday, or when to make voice or video calls.

M makes suggestions by analyzing text used in conversation to recognize when you may want to do something like create a calendar event, hail an Uber ride, or make peer-to-peer payments. If someone asks “Where are you?” M detects the intent and suggests that you share your location. M suggestions first debuted in April.

New M features announced today will suggest videos, Facebook posts, and pages to save, or if it’s a friend’s birthday M may suggest you send them a sticker, card, or video.

Earlier this month, M learned how to speak Spanish for users in the United States and Mexico.

Facebook is also currently testing M suggestions with bots, beginning with Delivery.com.