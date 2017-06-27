Freelancer services marketplace Fiverr has announced a new high-end offering that promises the very best professional talent for the job at hand.

Founded out of Israel in 2010, Fiverr’s platform lets people buy and sell many different types of services, including graphic design, programming, and video-making. The company has raised north of $110 million in funding, including a $60 million round a couple of years back.

With Fiverr Pro, the Tel Aviv-based company said that it’s taking a hand-picked approach to making the most experienced and professional freelancers available for bigger or more complex projects.

“The Fiverr marketplace has always solved the biggest pain point freelancers have: getting clients and generating income,” said Fiverr CEO Micha Kaufman. “As our marketplace has evolved, we’ve recognized the growing demand from entrepreneurs for bigger and more complex projects that sometimes need highly professional freelancers with years of experience. Through Fiverr Pro, we’re bringing professional freelancers an easy way to get work, while adding the high-end, trusted talent entrepreneurs are struggling to tap into.”

There is no additional cost associated with buying or selling through the Fiverr Pro initiative — it is purely about surfacing the top dogs in the freelancing community. Vetted freelancers are tagged with a little “Pro” icon in their profile page.

Existing Fiverr freelancers seeking Pro accreditation must first apply to Fiverr, which will then go through the necessary checks to ensure that they meet the criteria. For now, Fiverr Pro is only available in four freelancing categories: writing and translation, graphics and design, digital marketing, and video and animation.

In addition to the Fiverr Pro launch, the company has also made its first ever acquisition, snapping up San Francisco-based video production marketplace Veed.me for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2013, Veed.me helps companies such as Facebook, Google, and Slack find videographers for product demo videos, animated explainers, commercials, and more. The company had only raised around $1 million in seed funding, so the value of the acquisition is likely to be in the low millions.

“We share a vision of providing high-end services through an accessible and collaborative marketplace, and when the opportunity arose to combine forces, we knew it was an ideal match for Veed.me’s community of creatives and clients,” added Veed.me CEO Yoav Hornung.