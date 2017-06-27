SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 27, 2017–

Kindred.ai, an artificial general intelligence company creating human-like intelligence in machines, has been named to MIT Technology Review’s 2017 list of the 50 Smartest Companies. The list, hand selected by MIT Technology Review editors, recognizes companies that best combine innovative technology with an effective business model.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by MIT Technology Review for our unique approach to solving the artificial general intelligence problem,” said Geordie Rose, co-founder and Kindred.ai’s chief executive officer. “Intelligence is the source of all past and present human flourishing. It’s unacceptable that we don’t know how it works. Understanding our own intelligence, and being able to engineer it, is the most exciting, important and difficult challenge humanity has ever faced.”

Kindred.ai’s first commercial product leverages the company’s breakthroughs in teaching robots to perform tasks that are too complex for current state of the art AI approaches. Created for retail distribution and ecommerce fulfillment centers, the product helps warehouse staff more quickly and accurately sort an endless variety of items and match them to orders. Kindred.ai’s intelligent machines are scalable and adaptable to existing and new processes, help increase productivity, expand capacity to serve more customers faster, and enable top line revenue growth.

“Our goal is to understand how to teach any robotic body to perform any task,” said Suzanne Gildert, Kindred.ai’s co-founder and chief scientist. “This is our path to understanding intelligence — what it is, and what it is for.”

Said Nanette Byrnes, MIT Technology Review senior editor for business: “The companies on the list combine a high level of technology innovation with a business model that will help them make the most of it. Public and private, large and small, based in countries around the globe, this group of companies is creating new opportunities and pouncing on them. These are the ones that competitors must follow.”

The list is included in MIT Technology Review’s annual business issue, which is available online now and on newsstands worldwide on July 4, 2017.

