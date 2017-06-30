This week, Tech.eu tracked 17 technology M&A transactions, 1 IPO and 61 tech funding deals totalling about €384.5 million (about $439.3 million) in Europe, Turkey and Israel.

Here’s an overview of the 10 biggest European tech news items for this week:

1) The European Commission has fined Google €2.42 billion for breaching EU antitrust rules. The Commission has concluded that Google has abused its market dominance as a search engine by giving an illegal advantage to another Google product, its comparison shopping service.

2) Delivery Hero’s valuation topped $5 billion after the Berlin-based food ordering and delivery firm went public in a listing on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

3) Apple has ‘almost certainly’ acquired German computer vision company SensoMotoric Instruments, a provider of eye tracking glasses and systems

4) Social media companies face fines of up to €50 million if they persistently fail to remove illegal content from their sites under a new law passed in Germany.

5) Just over a week after obtaining its full banking licence in Sweden, fintech company Klarna has received a fresh investment from Visa. No terms for the deal were revealed but according to a report from Bloomberg, the Swedish company will be issuing new equity and will be targeting new regions for its services.

6) UK-based peer-to-peer online fundraising platform JustGiving has been acquired for $120 million by Blackbaud, a US-based software and services provider for not-for-profit organisations.

7) Austrian healthtech startup, mySugr, which makes a diabetes management app, has been acquired by Swiss medical multinational Roche. No terms for the deal were announced.

8) Early-stage VC firm Capnamic Ventures has closed its latest fund at €115 million to invest in tech startups in the German speaking region. The firm, based in Berlin and Cologne, will invest between €500,000 and €3 million in early-stage companies in the B2B and digital infrastructure spaces.

9) Israel’s Autotalks, a company developing communications tech for connected cars, has extended its Series D round to $40 million.

10) Digital health startup KRY has raised €20 million in its Series A round led by Accel. Previous investors Index Ventures, Creandum, and Project A also participated.

