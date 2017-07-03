After taking a year off to focus on its new Moto Z line of flagship handsets, Lenovo subsidiary Motorola is poised to return the original Moto device. The Moto X4 will make its debut in the fourth quarter in time for the holiday shopping season, according to a person with knowledge of the company’s plans.

Purported details of the 5.2-inch, aluminum-clad Android 7.1 Nougat smartphone were recently leaked, but many of those specs are wrong, says the informed individual.

Let's stop calling it "Moto X 2017," eh? pic.twitter.com/dBnUr5n7CU — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 13, 2017

Taking a cue from the first Moto X, a widely popular model that eschewed top-of-the-line components for a top-notch user experience at an affordable price, X4 is tipped to feature impressive but not envelope-pushing internals, from its Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chip (eight cores all running at 2.2GHz) to its full-HD resolution screen to its maxed-out memory configuration of 4GB RAM / 64GB internal storage (supplemented by a microSD slot). The battery is said to pack a 3,000mAh capacity.

Protected from water and dust ingress at the IP68 level of certification, Moto X4 will be leaning heavily on its imaging capabilities: 8-megapixel and 12-megapixel rear cameras, along with a 16-megapixel selfie cam up front.

It will also feature a front-mounted fingerprint sensor, which, along with unlocking the device, also recognizes simple gestures for duplicating the functionality of the on-screen navigation buttons.

As VentureBeat reported last week, Moto X4 is scheduled to be the first non-Google-branded handset capable of operating on the search giant’s Fi MVNO — meaning that it can hop nearly seamlessly between Sprint, T-Mobile, and U.S. Cellular wide area networks, as well as Wi-Fi hotspots.