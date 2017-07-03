Headspace, an online mindfulness and meditation platform, has raised $36.7 million in a series B round of funding spearheaded by Spectrum Equity.

Available on the web and through native mobile apps, Headspace offers guided meditation sessions designed to help people live a “healthier, happier life.” The subscription service is packaged under one of three payment plans — $12.95 per month when billed monthly, $7.99 per month when billed annually, or a one-off lifetime payment of $419.95.

Founded out of Santa Monica in 2010, Headspace had hitherto raised around $40 million in funding from some notable backers, including musician Jared Leto and LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner.

The company also recently partnered with Spotify to offer combined subscriptions and logins, while earlier this month it introduced a revamped version of its app that included meditations as short as one minute.