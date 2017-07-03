Mourad Malloul is the new president of the Swiss investment group – his focus remains on venture capital

Mourad Malloul takes over the management of the Swiss investment group, Rivoli Group AG. He was unanimously appointed president of the Group in a resolution of the general meeting of 3 May 2017. Mourad Malloul, the new president, will be supported by a 14-strong expert team on the administrative board.

Malloul, a private equity strategist, has been active in the Group as a senior partner since 2014. During this time, he successfully set up innovation-oriented projects, especially in high-growth emerging and developing countries. In doing so, he largely contributed to profiling the market positioning of the investment group.

While responsible for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Mourad Malloul built up a wide-reaching network on-site in the key markets for the Rivoli Group. In the future, he will also be personally responsible for the business presence – on a temporary basis at least – in the African markets. With his convincing investment strategy, Malloul has succeeded in winning the long-term trust of investors. At the same time, the new president has ensured that the decision-making process within the Group is clearly optimized and that results can be implemented much quicker.

Malloul agrees with the Group’s investors: venture capital and private equity transactions in the 12 current locations need to be further developed. Furthermore, he wants to invest together with the investors in project development in emerging countries with high growth potential. The declared aim is to develop the Rivoli Group into one of the leading venture capital investors in Europe, with more effective networking in selected developing markets. The second strategic line for Malloul is to extend the competence of the Rivoli Group AG to support SMEs in European capital market transactions and in financing measures independent of the banks.

Company profile:

The Rivoli Group AG is an international consulting and investment company based in Zurich, Switzerland. The company focuses on innovative companies in the seed and early phase, and makes available its equity capital, know-how and networks to its portfolio companies. The service portfolio of the Rivoli Group also includes project developments in emerging countries with above-average growth opportunities.

The Swiss group manages a commutative project volume of around 6.5 billion Swiss francs (approx. 6 billion euros).

