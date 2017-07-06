VentureBeat is deeply rooted in Silicon Valley, with connections to the industry’s most innovative and compelling technology and brand leaders. For MobileBeat 2017, we’re bringing together the leaders and innovators, the vanguards who recognize AI and machine learning for the game changer it is.

For two intense days, July 11 and 12, they’ll share their learnings with an audience eager to ensure their company’s digital future, and to exchange ideas, make deals, and initiate partnerships.

Here’s the lineup of speakers we have in place who are passionate not only about the potential of AI, but about the real-world ROI they’re already reaping from it.

Facebook, Stan Chudnovsky, Head of Product for Messenger TripAdvisor, Adam Medros, SVP of Global Product WalmartLabs, Laurent Desegur, VP of Customer Experience New York Times, Nick Rockwell, CTO Airbnb, Mike Curtis, VP of Engineering Instagram, Thomas Dimson, Head Data Software Engineer Pandora, Oscar Celma, Director of Research IBM, Rashmy Chatterjee, CMO, North America Coca-Cola, Greg Chambers, Global Director DoorDash, Tony Xu, CEO Lyft, Erbil Karaman, Head of Product Marketplace LinkedIn, Erran Berger, VP of Engineering Square, Saumil Mehta, Customers Lead Amazon, Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of AI Grubhub, Maria Belousova, CTO Postmates, Siqi Chen, VP of Product Stubhub, Safia Ali, Director of UX Nordstrom Trunk Club, Justin Hughes, VP of Product Trulia, Deep Varma, VP of Data Engineering eBay, Japjit Tulsi, VP of Engineering Lowe’s, Kyle Nel, Executive Director, Lowe’s Innovation Labs Kayak, Matthias Keller, Chief Scientist Nest, Michele Chambers Turner, General Manager Mezi, Swapnil Shinde, CEO Finn.ai, Jake Tyler, CEO Chairish, Gregg Brockway, CEO ATB Financial, Dan Stern, Senior Manager of Innovation Delivery Layer, Ron Palmeri, Founder and CEO, GoPro, Joe Bentley, VP of Engineering Forrester Research, Brandon Purcell, Senior AI Analyst Qubit, Graham Cooke, CEO Insight Data Science, Jake Klamka, Founder Kaggle, Anthony Goldbloom, CEO and Co-founder TGI Fridays, Sherif Mityas, Head Strategy and Brand Initiatives Humana, Geeta Wilson, VP of Customer Experience Gap, Chris Chapo, VP of Customer Data and Analytics KIA USA, Henry Bzeih, Managing Director of Connected and Mobility American Eagle Outfitters, Heather Bell, Innovation Product Manager Dow Jones, Edward Roussel, CIO Sierra Ventures, Tim Guleri, Partner Tumi, Charlie Cole, CDO Havas, Marc Maleh, Global Director Valor Ventures, Lisa Calhoun, Founding Partner Nest, Lauren Von Dehsen, Head of HVAC and UX PandoraBots, Lauren Kunze, CEO Microsoft, Tim Allen, Partner Global Design OpenTable, Christa Quarles, CEO Verizon, Christian Guirnalda, Director of Open Innovation Diane von Furstenberg, Felipe Araujo, Director of Ecommerce Instacart, Jeremy Stanley, VP of Data Science

The collective AI IQ of MB 2017 speakers is off the charts, really, and with you on board, the number will get more irrational and the insights can only grow.

If you register before July 8 with code GOLDEN-PO, you’ll also get 23.6 percent off tickets. We’d love to have you on board.