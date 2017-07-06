VentureBeat is deeply rooted in Silicon Valley, with connections to the industry’s most innovative and compelling technology and brand leaders. For MobileBeat 2017, we’re bringing together the leaders and innovators, the vanguards who recognize AI and machine learning for the game changer it is.
For two intense days, July 11 and 12, they’ll share their learnings with an audience eager to ensure their company’s digital future, and to exchange ideas, make deals, and initiate partnerships.
Here’s the lineup of speakers we have in place who are passionate not only about the potential of AI, but about the real-world ROI they’re already reaping from it.
|Facebook, Stan Chudnovsky, Head of Product for Messenger
|TripAdvisor, Adam Medros, SVP of Global Product
|WalmartLabs, Laurent Desegur, VP of Customer Experience
|New York Times, Nick Rockwell, CTO
|Airbnb, Mike Curtis, VP of Engineering
|Instagram, Thomas Dimson, Head Data Software Engineer
|Pandora, Oscar Celma, Director of Research
|IBM, Rashmy Chatterjee, CMO, North America
|Coca-Cola, Greg Chambers, Global Director
|DoorDash, Tony Xu, CEO
|Lyft, Erbil Karaman, Head of Product Marketplace
|LinkedIn, Erran Berger, VP of Engineering
|Square, Saumil Mehta, Customers Lead
|Amazon, Swami Sivasubramanian, VP of AI
|Grubhub, Maria Belousova, CTO
|Postmates, Siqi Chen, VP of Product
|Stubhub, Safia Ali, Director of UX
|Nordstrom Trunk Club, Justin Hughes, VP of Product
|Trulia, Deep Varma, VP of Data Engineering
|eBay, Japjit Tulsi, VP of Engineering
|Lowe’s, Kyle Nel, Executive Director, Lowe’s Innovation Labs
|Kayak, Matthias Keller, Chief Scientist
|Nest, Michele Chambers Turner, General Manager
|Mezi, Swapnil Shinde, CEO
|Finn.ai, Jake Tyler, CEO
|Chairish, Gregg Brockway, CEO
|ATB Financial, Dan Stern, Senior Manager of Innovation Delivery
|Layer, Ron Palmeri, Founder and CEO,
|GoPro, Joe Bentley, VP of Engineering
|Forrester Research, Brandon Purcell, Senior AI Analyst
|Qubit, Graham Cooke, CEO
|Insight Data Science, Jake Klamka, Founder
|Kaggle, Anthony Goldbloom, CEO and Co-founder
|TGI Fridays, Sherif Mityas, Head Strategy and Brand Initiatives
|Humana, Geeta Wilson, VP of Customer Experience
|Gap, Chris Chapo, VP of Customer Data and Analytics
|KIA USA, Henry Bzeih, Managing Director of Connected and Mobility
|American Eagle Outfitters, Heather Bell, Innovation Product Manager
|Dow Jones, Edward Roussel, CIO
|Sierra Ventures, Tim Guleri, Partner
|Tumi, Charlie Cole, CDO
|Havas, Marc Maleh, Global Director
|Valor Ventures, Lisa Calhoun, Founding Partner
|Nest, Lauren Von Dehsen, Head of HVAC and UX
|PandoraBots, Lauren Kunze, CEO
|Microsoft, Tim Allen, Partner Global Design
|OpenTable, Christa Quarles, CEO
|Verizon, Christian Guirnalda, Director of Open Innovation
|Diane von Furstenberg, Felipe Araujo, Director of Ecommerce
|Instacart, Jeremy Stanley, VP of Data Science
