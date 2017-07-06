The weather is heating up and so is Colorado tech funding. After a bit of fundraising slump in May, June numbers came in at more than double last month’s totals. In June, we saw over $64.5 million in fundraising for tech companies, with nearly half of that coming from the top three rounds. We also saw the $1.675 billion acquisition of Denver-based ViaWest, which will be joining forces with fellow IT provider Peak 10.

Here are the top five rounds of tech funding in June:

5. CirrusMD, $7.2 million, June 20

Investors: Colorado Impact Fund, Bootstrap Incubation, Three Leaf Ventures, Rockies Venture Fund, Service Provider Capital, Sand Hill Angels, New York Angels

Bio: CirrusMD is a HIPAA-compliant telemedicine platform that connects patients with doctors via secure text messaging, video and image sharing.

Recent news: The company plans to use the new capital to expand its sales, marketing and customer support teams and accelerate the development of its platform and data analytics capabilities.

4. JStar, $8 million, June 30

Investors: Undisclosed

Bio: JStar’s Josh brings artificial intelligence into the home with a voice activated home automation system. Not only does it act as a personal concierge (like Siri or Google Now), but it also connects with any smart home technology throughout the home.

Recent news: JStar launched its Josh product in 2016, and in its first year went from beta testing to full home implementation. With the new funds, they plan to move into a new location in Cherry Creek, tripling their office space and bringing on a new wave of engineers and designers.

3. Notion, $10 million, June 13

Investors: Draper Nexus, Translink Capital, XL Innovate, Mesh VC

Bio: Notion is bringing home awareness into the mainstream with their IoT home monitoring sensors that measure things like moisture, temperature, smoke, carbon monoxide and movement.

Recent news: Looking to the future, Notion plans to focus on product integrations and partnerships with other IoT giants like Nest, Google Home, Alexa and more.

2. Evolve Vacation Rental Network, $11 million, June 1

Investors: T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.

Bio: Evolve’s vacation rental platform helps owners market and manage their properties and ensures travelers have a positive, stress-free experience.

Recent news: With the announcement of the new funding, Evolve also announced plans to expand its Denver office, moving to a brand new HQ downtown. With more space, they also plan to hire over 100 new employees over the next year.

1. Misty Robotics, $11.5 million, June 20

Investors: Venrock and Foundry Group

Bio: Misty Robotics is the latest spin-off from connected toymaker Sphero. Misty Robotics will focus specifically on the creation of personal robots for the home and office.

Recent news: The launch of Misty Robotics was announced in conjunction with its first major round of funding. The team is led by Sphero’s co-founder and former CTO and supported by former members of Sphero’s robotics division.

Photos via featured companies, social media and Shutterstock.