RATECentric Platforms Reach Milestone

WILKES-BARRE, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 13, 2017–

Howell Benefit Technologies LLC (HBT), a provider of group benefit insurance software, has announced the availability and sale of ancillary employee benefits in each of the 50 states through its RATECentric platforms.

From inception, these dynamic platforms have provided insurance carriers and producers with a streamlined path from real time quoting and enrollment to administering benefit plans for employer groups with under 100 employees. Value-based analysis and commercial sales analytics validate RATECentric’s capability to enhance the industry’s existing manual sales cycle in the small group market by reducing sold-policy processing costs by 75% and shortening policy issue time to within hours, thus, impacting close ratios by an increase of 400%. These results are achieved through the platforms’ digital paperless processes, API applications, and third-party interfaces.

“We have leveraged almost four decades of benefit selling and administration experience and believe we have disrupted a sales process that hasn’t really changed for 50 years with our RATECentric platforms,” commented RATECentric’s founder and CEO, Roger Howell. “It is our modular applications which allow clients to elect one integrated application or separately purchase a procurement platform, premium billing platform, targeted support services, or producer on-boarding training.”

RATECentric’s Quoting and Case Submission Platform is currently being used by two of the nation’s largest group insurance carriers and several high-volume consulting firms and offers Software as a Service (SaaS) or Seat Model pricing. RATECentric’s second platform, Premium Billing and Collections, has processed over $1 billion in premium. RATECentric’s platforms are developed for the exclusive use of carriers and independent producers and is not available to employers directly.

For information about the features and options available, visit www.ratecentric.com.

About HBT and RATECentric Platforms

Howell Benefit Technologies LLC, an affiliate of Howell Benefit Services, Inc. located in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, has been successfully developing and supporting paperless, digital applications for group health, dental, vision, life, disability and voluntary benefits since 2010. RATECentric is an innovative platform that offers group insurance carriers and distribution channels affordable solutions with minimum capital investment.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170713005697/en/

Howell Benefit Technologies LLC

Donna Abdalla, 1-888-831-9966

dabdalla@ratecentric.com