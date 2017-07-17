Online real-estate brokerage Redfin announced terms for its planned IPO, saying it will sell 9.2 million shares priced between $12 and $14 a share.

In that range, Redfin’s offering would give the company a market cap between $1 billion and $1.2 billion and raise between $111 million and $129 million in proceeds for the company. If Redfin’s underwriters exercise the over-allotment option, the offering could raise about $149 million.

Redfin’s online agents use its technology to offer commissions it says are well below traditional brokerages. Redfin plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes and investments. The company has recently been offering 1-percent commissions in California and other markets, below its usual 1.5-percent rate. It’s also experimenting with a new service called Redfin Now, in which Redfin buys homes directly from sellers and resells them to buyers.

Redfin has raised $168 million in private funding rounds, most recently a $71 million series G round in December 2014. Among the company’s private investors are Greylock, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, Madrona Ventures, Tiger Global, and T. Rowe Price.

Goldman Sachs and Allen & Co. are listed as lead underwriters of the offering.