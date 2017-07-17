Ever since Finnish startup HMD Global Oy began building Android smartphones as the exclusive licensee of the Nokia name, fans of the storied brand have been waiting for the company to introduce a true flagship class device. And here it is: the Nokia 8.

A followup to HMD’s introductory spring collection — which featured the Nokia 3, 5, and 6 — the Nokia 8 takes most of its design cues from that triumvirate. It’s not the first time we’ve seen this device, though; it leaked once before in a promotional video back in May, although it was both light on design details and lacking a definitive identity at that point.

What interests me about this video [https://t.co/eSzd0XHvrt] is that it shows 4 smartphones, but Nokia only sells 3 (none w dual lens). pic.twitter.com/RKStSoSgM5 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 16, 2017

Rumor has it that HMD will be announcing this Android 7.1.1 Nougat-powered phone on July 31, and with its recent appearance in the FCC database as model number TA-1012, that seems like a distinct possibility.

According to various benchmarking apps, the 5.3-inch Nokia 8 is indeed well-spec’ed, sporting a Snapdragon 835 chipset, QHD resolution, either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and a pair of main cameras offering 13-megapixel resolutions and Carl Zeiss optics.

A Scandinavian retailer recently listed this model (albeit as the TA-1004) for €589 (about $675), in a choice of blue (pictured), steel, gold/blue, or gold/copper (via WinFuture).