Wellington recruits expert technology lender from leading U.S. commercial bank to drive financings in innovative East Coast-based technology companies

NEW YORK & TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 17, 2017–

Wellington Financial LP, a privately-held specialty finance firm, announced today that it is adding a fourth North American office. According to PwC MoneyTree Report™ data, New York has been the second-most active venture capital market in North America in each of the past four years. To lead the New York-based team, Robin Gill has joined the firm as a Partner.

Mr. Gill is a seasoned technology lender, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of City National Bank where he was responsible for technology debt financings within its multi-billion dollar Technology and Life Sciences loan portfolio.

“New York and New Jersey have been a great market for our firm. To date we’ve financed ten VC-backed companies from our Toronto base of operations. With Robin’s established network and business acumen, we’ll do an even better job of serving the needs of the region’s technology companies,” said Mark McQueen, Wellington Financial’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “With his prior institution, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists knew that they could rely on Robin to lead the way in innovation lending.”

Prior to City National Bank, Gill served as Director at Silicon Valley Bank in both New York and Boston where he financed early-stage technology companies over a ten-year period. Gill received a B.S. in Business Administration from California Polytechnic State University.

“I’m excited to capitalize on Wellington’s well-established reputation with many of our area’s VCs and entrepreneurs. I know they value the firm’s partnership approach and its industry-leading product offering,” said Gill. “With that foundation, I look forward to bringing my experience to bear in a very vibrant marketplace.” Gill can be contacted at rgill@wellingtonfund.com.

Notable Wellington Financial exits in the NY/NJ tech ecosystem include: CME Group’s (CME:Q) acquisition of Pivot in 2012; Actua’s (ACTA:Q) acquisition of Folio Dynamix in 2014; Oracle’s (ORCL:Q) acquisition of Maxymiser in 2015; as well as Mediaocean’s tie-up of Invision and SintecMedia’s purchase of Operative Media in 2016.

In October 2015, Wellington Financial announced that the firm hit its ‘hard cap’ of $300 million of subscriptions from Canadian institutional investors for Wellington Financial Fund V. Since then, the team has committed more than $200 million to 17 VC-backed companies in the U.S., Canada and United Kingdom. In 2016, UK-based Preqin named Wellington Financial as a “consistent performing manager” – the top decile ranking – of the 140 different Private Debt Fund Managers it tracks globally.

About Wellington Financial LP

Wellington Financial LP is a privately-held specialty finance firm providing term, venture and amortizing loans up to $40 million. Wellington Financial LP is currently managing a $900 million investment program with offices in Menlo Park, New York, Santa Monica and Toronto. Wellington Financial LP is managed by a partnership controlled by fund management and Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG:TSX), who jointly have contributed a large financial stake to the Fund. LPs include several of Canada’s largest institutional investors, crown corporations, financial institutions and pension funds. Please visit the fund website at www.wellingtonfund.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170717005780/en/

Wellington Financial LP

Media Contact:

Kate Gundry, 617-797-5174

kate@pluckpr.com