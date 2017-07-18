AR-based mobile business platform aims to revolutionize the home design process

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 18, 2017–

Genie Design has released a revolutionary mobile business platform aimed at the interior design and home décor markets. Available on iOS and Android, Genie Design combines proprietary augmented reality visualization technology developed by in-house experts over the last 4 years with a unique business model to bring features currently not offered by any other visualization tool.

The app offers a patented solution that addresses challenges faced by home furnishing manufacturers, retailers and consumers, including:

Manufacturers and vendors are unable to showcase their products in a personalized way

Consumers can’t envision how a product will look in the space, which results in buyer’s remorse, higher return rates, and loss of potential sales

The purchasing process is slow, repetitive and fragmented over multiple websites, magazines, catalogs, stores and showrooms

Genie streamlines the prevailing business model and brings all sectors of the industry into one centralized interactive marketplace that increases sales, lowers costs and improves customer satisfaction:

Manufacturers and retailers can make their entire catalogs available for the end user, turning every room into a showroom

Users can visualize a great variety of products from multiple vendors in their spaces in real time and to scale eliminating guesswork and design errors

Genie’s platform increases engagement, communication and transparency, provides business analytics and simplifies sharing of projects and data

Genie Design runs on both Android and Apple devices.

Genie Design offers a variety of digital tools and acts as a one-stop-shop software provider for manufacturers and retailers looking for a “white label” solution or additional visualization features, including creating high-quality, industry standard 3D models of products, branded digital showrooms, and more.

More information: www.genie-ar.com

About genie-AR

genie-AR™ is a pioneer in providing the first, fully-integrated digital platform for interior design solutions. Based in New York City, genie-AR makes the design process efficient, user-friendly and cost-effective by using patented technology that combines augmented reality, proprietary IP, mobile, cloud applications, e-commerce systems and behavioral analytics. The company is comprised of a dedicated team of innovative individuals who are leaders in augmented reality, software development and interior design. Visit genie-AR.com for details on the revolutionary interior design tools genie-AR™ offers.

