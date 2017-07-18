VentureBeat is looking for a passionate and consultative sales professional to help sell big, custom campaigns and integrated marketing solutions to leading business and technology brands. The Strategic Account Director will help drive VentureBeat’s online, custom, and events business, already at the epicenter of the startup ecosystem and wider digital-tech revolution, to further heights.

The ideal candidate has at least five years of B2B experience in the technology media marketplace. This strategic sales executive will be an instant value creator with established contacts who will help VentureBeat expand the brand’s presence and business with new and existing strategic partners. This vital talent will be responsible for prospecting, developing, and closing new business, as well as overseeing clients’ integrated marketing and advertising campaigns.

The role is at the heart of our organization: Advertising and sponsorship sales for VentureBeat’s website, events, and custom content marketing solutions ensure our success and continued growth.

The position is located in San Francisco but will require some travel. Please contact our recruitment team for further information.

Responsibilities

Manage and maintain current client and agency relationships and build new partnerships with prospective clients

Strong focus on new business relationships with Tier 1 media buying agencies and leading technology and business brands

Observe industry and market trends and develop plans for achieving strategic goals

Exceed quarterly and annual targets to drive revenue growth

Assist in leading all marketing and RFP brainstorms

Track campaign results to leverage and foster further partnerships with clients and to forecast future revenue growth

Continually research trending and innovative ad products and bring market-leading solutions into the conversation

Requirements