New B2B Website Successfully Launched on Magento Commerce

MARINA DEL REY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–July 20, 2017–

Guidance, a customer centric commerce services provider (CSP) that enables retailers, branded manufacturers and distributors to accelerate growth, announced today that it has successfully launched Rubie’s Costume Company (Rubie’s) new B2B website, www.rubies.com. Rubie’s is a family owned and operated business and the largest designer, manufacturer and distributor of costumes and accessories in the world.

Rubie’s partnered with Guidance to design and build out its digital commerce presence on the Magento Commerce platform. Rubie’s has an extensive product catalogue which required a significant amount of customizations. The Magento Commerce platform provided the necessary flexibility, scalability and extensions that Rubie’s needed in order to meet the changing demands of its large and growing B2B business. Rubie’s produces roughly half of all the Halloween costumes sold in the U.S. and has 15 international subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the Netherlands, and the U.K.

“We have been in business for 66 years and have learned that in order to stay relevant and meaningful, we must embrace new technologies and provide our customers with the best and most efficient customer experience in the industry,” says Troy Barnes, Head of Digital at Rubie’s. “We relied on Guidance to help us design and implement our site on the Magento Commerce platform so that we can continue to innovate and provide our customers with as many choices and conveniences as possible.”

“Rubie’s is a digital commerce trail-blazer who early on recognized the opportunity to accelerate growth in B2B,” says Jeff Herrera, vice president of marketing and channel development at Guidance. “Since launching Rubie’s on Magento Commerce, we have already seen a significant increase in ‘Where to Buy’ page views which is a terrific indicator of purchase intent. Our goal is help Rubie’s achieve a record breaking Halloween costume shopping season.”

About Guidance

Guidance is a customer centric commerce service provider dedicated to growth oriented mid-market and enterprise branded manufacturers and merchants in both B2C and B2B with industry leading practices in multichannel retail strategies, mobile, customer experience, innovative design, and complex system integration. Since 1993, national flagship retailers and consumer branded manufacturers have relied on Guidance’s expertise to facilitate more than $5 billion in web, mobile and social commerce.

Brands such as Foot Locker, Johnny Was, Kate Somerville, Sole Society, Robert Graham, Yamaha, Munchkin, Burlington, and others, have engaged Guidance to build more than 300 world-class, omni-channel websites and mobile apps that captivate, engage and accelerate growth.

Learn more at http://www.guidance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170720005029/en/

Guidance

Kelsi Dow

Sr. Manager, Marketing & Channel Development

310.754.4000

press@guidance.com