Iguazio, a maker of agile clouds and real-time analytics for enterprises, has raised $33 million in a second round of funding.

The Herzliya, Israel-based company raised the money from strategic investors from financial services, Internet of Things (IoT), and telecom service providers. It’s all about enabling enterprises to make real-time decisions with data that keeps up with millions of transactions per second.

Pitango Venture Capital led the round, with additional funds from Verizon Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital (RBVC), CME Ventures, and the company’s existing investors, Magma Venture Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners, and Dell Technologies Capital.

Iguazio’s engine complements cloud providers by providing more real-time analytics at the edge of enterprise networks, making the overall networks faster and more agile, the company said. Iguazio has now raised a total of $48 million.

“Iguazio’s team has an outstanding track record of innovation and execution, and we are delighted to back these stellar managers once again,” said Eyal Niv, managing general partner at Pitango, in a statement. “While the majority of big data deployments fail due to over complexity, Iguazio’s platform has proven to be simple, fast, and secure, making it exceptional for artificial intelligence and machine learning use cases. We’ve already received overwhelming feedback from beta customers generating actionable real-time insights with significant business impact.”

Founded in 2014, Iguazio has created its Continuous Analytics Data Platform to prepare enterprises for native cloud applications and real-time data analysis for the Internet of Things.

“We are extremely grateful to have outstanding support from our new investors – Pitango, Verizon, Bosch, CME — and from our existing investors,” said Iguazio’s, CEO, Asaf Somekh, in a statement. “Verizon Ventures, RBVC and CME Ventures are a clear representation of Iguazio’s target markets. This is an acknowledgment of the strategic value we bring to their industries and an affirmation of Iguazio’s strength and growth moving forward, as our customers continue to leap ahead, embracing the digital transformation.”