Company Committed $45 Million to Eight Portfolio Companies in Q2 2017

Leading venture debt provider Trinity Capital Investment (Trinity) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017. The Company committed $45 million to eight portfolio companies across multiple sectors, bringing Trinity’s total funding during the first half of 2017 to over $100 million.

“Our team is executing on a sound strategy, creating value for our portfolio companies, investors and industry partners,” said Steve Brown, Trinity’s Managing Partner. “We are well-positioned for strong performance in the second half of the year and anticipate funding more high-growth venture capital-backed companies.”

Q2 2017 Summary

Trinity committed $45 million to the following companies during the second quarter of 2017:

$10 million to Augmedix, an innovative provider of technology-enabled documentation services for health systems and doctors

$10 million to Handle Financial, a fintech platform company providing technology solutions for money movement, bill presentment, and payment

$12 million to an industry-leading mobile gaming company

$13 million of follow-on investments to existing portfolio companies

“Trinity took the time to understand our business, which is fairly complex with regulated money transmission,” said Kristina Campbell, CFO of Handle Financial. “The Trinity team was flexible, responsive and pleasant to work with throughout the entire process, which was very smooth for a financing of this size,” Campbell said.

About Trinity Capital Investment

Trinity Capital Investment (Trinity) is a venture lender and valued partner to fast-growing companies across multiple stages and sectors. Since 2008, Trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs. Providing senior and subordinated venture loans and equipment lease financing solutions, Trinity Capital Investment is the partner of choice for venture-backed entrepreneurial companies wanting an experienced financial partner to strengthen their financial position while preserving equity. For more information, please visit www.trincapinvestment.com or www.youtube.com/c/trinitycapitalinvestment.

