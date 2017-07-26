Google today announced a new six-month program called Developers Launchpad Studio, created to support AI and machine learning startups around the world.

Helpful perks to creators to be made available at the Developers Launchpad Studio include product validation support and introductions to AI investors, as well as feedback and advice from people like Google director of research Peter Norvig and Yossi Matias, head of Google’s R&D Research Center in Israel. Participants will also receive $50,000 in financial support without the need to give Google equity, as well as product credits for services like Google Cloud.

Companies ranging from small startups to larger post-series B companies that are using machine learning or AI to improve their products are encouraged to apply. The first class of applicants must submit a maximum 15-page pitch deck by August 31.

The AI studio will be headquartered at Launchpad Space in San Francisco, with offices in Tel Aviv and New York. Additional operations are planned for Singapore, Bangalore, London, and Toronto.

Google Developers Launchpad got its start four years ago, and has since grown to include the Launchpad Accelerator, a six-month program for mobile product developers around the world.

Earlier this month, Google launched Gradient Ventures, a venture capital fund to invest in early-stage AI startups. In its inaugural year, Gradient plans to invest between $1 million and $8 million in 10 to 15 startups, according to CNBC.