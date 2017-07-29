B2B trade platforms have been around for some time. TradeIndia and IndiaMart took advantage of the internet to cater to this segment of users when few really understood how to even approach the internet. Later still, companies like WYDR came around that tried to simplify B2B trade even further.

The following graph provides an overview of how reach by application installs has evolved for B2B apps over the 10 months.

Unlike other industries, incumbents in B2B have a huge advantage over new comers in this space. They have data – knowledge of transaction patterns, trading volumes and an established customer relationship. So it’s surprising to see IndiaMart struggling to maintain their lead. They were not just leaders but pioneers in their field but seem to cede ground to domestic and international entrants.

How does this impact market share by App installs? Take a look below:

In the B2B space, a large number of customers will also prefer to use the desktop over a mobile app. Reach simply represents the % of users that have a certain app installed on their phones. So this doesn’t necessarily mean that revenues will fall in line, it is, however, an important indicator of ‘traction’.

In fact, if you look at the same companies in terms of Net Promoter Scores (NPS), you’ll find that IndiaMart is doing far better than its competitors.