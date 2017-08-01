HP today announced a new strategy and set of products designed to make virtual reality tools more useful and accessible for enterprise users.

Perhaps the most eye-catching part of the news is what the company is calling “the world’s first professional wearable VR PC.” Dubbed the “HP Z VR Backpack,” the device allows professionals to use VR tools without being tethered to a workstation.

“Virtual reality is changing the way people learn, communicate, and create,” said Xavier Garcia, HP’s vice president and general manager for Z Workstations, in a statement. “Making the most of this technology requires a collaborative relationship between customers and partners.”

HP says it believes the new device will be a boon for people who want to use VR in product design, architecture, health care, training, automotive, and entertainment.

Users can plug the VR unit into a workstation to view information on a desktop PC. They can then snap it into the backpack unit and roam unrestricted while in an virtual reality environment.

The company said the VR Backpack will be available in September starting at $3,299.