Plume Labs announced today it has created an API to expand the reach of its platform which uses artificial intelligence to predict pollution surges.

Dubbed Plume.io, the new API will allow businesses and governments to access the air quality data that Plume Labs gathers via its global air monitoring system.

“Air pollution is a global crisis, and tech has the tools of mass awareness, as well as the

moral obligation, to help tackle it,” said Romain Lacombe, CEO and co-founder of Plume Labs, in a statement. “The Plume API will help developers easily integrate live environmental forecasts into the products they bring to the world.”

The Paris-based company launched its first product, a mobile app called Plume Air Report, in 2015. The app pulls together pollution data from monitoring stations that governments have installed around the world to give users real-time information on pollution levels in your neighborhood.

Read more: With air pollution app, Plume Labs wants to prove that big data and open government can save lives

While some governments have ways for citizens to see some of that info, Plume provides all of it in real-time. And more importantly, it has developed an algorithm that allows it to forecast changes in air quality, offering advice about when and where it might be dangerous to go out. The hope is that this will improve health while bringing greater awareness to pollution-related illnesses.

With the new Plume API, third parties can now access such data as real-time air quality levels, hourly forecasts for the next day, and details about a range of pollutants.

Already, that data has been used by organizations such as The Economist, which conducted an investigation into how governments regularly underestimate exposure to pollution. Plume’s API is also providing air quality updates via an Alexa skill for the Amazon Echo.

So far, Plume has raised $4.5 million in venture capital.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnNzPZloYws&feature=youtu.be