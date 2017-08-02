As Samsung prepares to announce its stylus-equipped Galaxy Note8 on August 23 in New York City, information about the phone has begun appearing at a more frenzied pace — though not all of it is accurate. According to a person briefed on the device’s final configuration, it will be spec’ed as follows.

The main body of the IP68-certified handset, also evident in recently published renders, is a near doppelganger of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ introduced in the spring. In fact, with a 6.3-inch SuperAMOLED display, the Note8 is barely larger than the S8+. But as is traditional with the Note line, its corners are more squared-off, including the corners of the screen (whose resolution is 1440 x 2960 in a 18.5:9 aspect ratio, just like the earlier S-series). That all translates to physical dimensions of 162.5mm x 74.6mm, with an 8.5mm thickness.

Also like the S8 lineup, Note8 will be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 8895 system-on-chip globally, but Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 in the U.S. With both chips employing Samsung’s 10nm FinFET fabrication process, performance should be comparable. The Note8 is getting a boost in RAM over the S8, with 6GB standard, coupled with 64GB of internal storage (and a microSD expansion slot).

In terms of its imaging capabilities, Note8 has two main rear cameras, both featuring 12-megapixel sensors. But the primary, wide-angle one has an f1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus, while the telephoto lens is f2.4 and enables a 2x optical zoom. Both lenses are optically stabilized. The user-facing selfie cam on the front features an eight-megapixel sensor and an f1.7 autofocus lens.

Finally, a fast-charging 3300mAh battery provides the electrical power, and is recharged either via the USB-C port or wirelessly. Note8 will first ship in Midnight Black and Maple Gold (pictured above), followed by Orchid Grey and Deep Sea Blue. As VentureBeat previously reported, it will cost nearly €1,000 in Europe when it starts to ship in September.