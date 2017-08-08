COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 8, 2017–

NBA All Star and forward for the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant expands his foray into startups through an investment in the technology venture capital firm CerraCap Ventures. “Kevin is excited about the strategic approach and commitment of the CerraCap management team,” states MBAF Principal and key advisor Kashyap Bakhai. “The team has demonstrated their ability to identify and grow path breaking companies.”

CerraCap Ventures, headquartered in Orange County, CA focuses on early stage investments in the fields of Cyber Security, AI and Digital Health. Leveraging a unique “Sales and Scale” business model, CerraCap goes beyond providing just capital to early stage companies. They help these startups sell into large enterprises through an ecosystem of decision makers and an influential advisory board consisting of global leaders, tech moguls and a former head of state.

“We are honored to have Kevin as part of our distinguished list of Limited Partners and look forward to a strategic relationship with him and his team,” adds Saurabh Ranjan, Managing Partner CerraCap Ventures.

About CerraCap

CerraCap Ventures is a Global fund headquartered in California and dedicated to early stage technology investments. CerraCap focuses on Enterprise (B2B) products and solutions in the emerging technology areas of Healthcare, Advanced Analytics, and Cyber Security.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005942/en/

CerraCap Ventures, LLC

Media Inquiry, NikkiA@cerracap.com

or

Saurabh Ranjan, SR@cerracap.com

www.Cerracap.com

or

MBAF

Kashyap Bakhai, KBakhai@mbafcpa.com

http://mbafcpa.com