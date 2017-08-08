Kony AppPlatform V8 Empowers Both Professional and Citizen Developers, and Speeds the Process of Omnichannel App Design, Development and Deployment

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–August 8, 2017–

Kony, Inc., the leading enterprise mobility and digital applications company, today announced a new release of its market-leading Kony AppPlatform offering. With its new V8 release, Kony is aiming to help not only professional developers meet ever increasing demand for apps, but also citizen developers within organizations design, develop and deliver omnichannel apps fast by significantly simplifying the app development and deployment process.

A recent Wakefield Research survey, sponsored by Kony, found that 98 percent of the 1000 business leaders who responded to the study noted their company would benefit from specific types of mobile apps. However, challenges of app development and management remain the biggest obstacles.

“Businesses are struggling to get ahead of the demands of an increasingly digital client base, workforce and business environment,” said Burley Kawasaki, executive vice president of Products at Kony, Inc. “In order to truly realize the potential of a digital business, companies need technologies that empower stakeholders throughout their organization to quickly and easily design and build apps, without having to rely on scarce professional developer resources. Our latest V8 version of Kony AppPlatform addresses this need, by speeding and simplifying the process of app design, development and delivery, and ensuring the app does not compromise user experiences and is future proofed to take advantage of new, emerging technologies, such as chatbots and IoT.”

Kony AppPlatform V8 offers users the following benefits:

Fastest Development and Deployment Speed – Kony’s visual design canvas and tools enable faster cross-platform design and development Drag reusable components from your library or the Kony Marketplace Jumpstart app development by leveraging over 100 pre-built components Import designs directly from Photoshop Develop omnichannel apps faster using a patented Cross Platform API Kony’s Cross Platform API is backed by a unique Service Level Agreement (SLA), guaranteeing timely support for the newest operating systems and devices

– Kony’s visual design canvas and tools enable faster cross-platform design and development Richest Interaction Design and Native UX – Designers and developers can integrate 100% of the native OS or any available open-source and third-party framework – or choose a pre-built template – for a stunning user experience without sacrificing speed Full omnichannel support for phone, tablet, responsive web and desktop native apps Flexible omnichannel layout capabilities using familiar CSS layout options Support future experiences like chatbots, voice, augmented reality Cloud-based preview and stakeholder collaboration with Kony App Preview

– Designers and developers can integrate 100% of the native OS or any available open-source and third-party framework – or choose a pre-built template – for a stunning user experience without sacrificing speed Ease and Speed of Backend Integration – Stay Fast with pre-wired assets and pre-built data integrations from Kony to visually map your app to backend APIs, databases & legacy middleware Pre-built integrations, data connectors, and packaged apps Integrate with existing SOA, ESB, line-of-business, and legacy middleware API Management for backend reuse including an API Developer Portal Visually discover, browse and map backend fields directly into your app

– Stay Fast with pre-wired assets and pre-built data integrations from Kony to visually map your app to backend APIs, databases & legacy middleware Automated Protection & Insights – Eliminate compromises with full omnichannel support for phone, tablet, responsive web and desktop with security and analytics enabled by default across your entire application Automated best-in-class security End-to-end client app and API security with enterprise identity integration Certifications: PCI DSS, HIPAA, ISO 27001, SOC 2 and FIPS140-2 White box cryptography, SSL cert pinning, binary and tamper protection Flexible tools for understanding the user journey and performance Automatic data capture with dashboards, standard and custom reporting Application Performance Management (APM) Targeted geo, event triggered and campaign messaging

compromises with full omnichannel support for phone, tablet, responsive web and desktop with security and analytics enabled by default across your entire application Patented Cross-Platform API with Guaranteed Service Level Agreement (SLA)

According to the Gartner Hype Cycle report for Mobile Applications and Development, 2017, research analyst Jason Wong wrote, “Businesses with an omnichannel app strategy better serve their customers and employees by allowing access to enterprise content and data on any form factor of their choice, leading to higher end-user engagement and satisfaction. Mobile and web apps are not going away any time soon, but omnichannel apps will become more and more important over the next decade due to the myriad endpoints that we will be interacting with on a regular basis. The idea of the app as the final user destination will fade as alternative approaches to interactions and delivering services emerge, and as the UX focus moves from traditional computing devices and apps to other channels, such as conversational UI.” (1)

Kony is hosting a global events series to encourage designers and developers to innovate as part of the Kony App Playground. In addition, Kony is previewing the new Kony Marketplace, which provide more than 100 certified app components to simplify development, ensure quality and usability, and provide new avenues for developers to get engaged and participate in learning about Kony AppPlatform.

For more information:

Kony is a recognized leader in the enterprise mobility space. Recently, Kony was named the only Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms Report for five consecutive years. In addition, Kony was named a “Leader” and earned the highest score in the current offering category in Mobile Infrastructure Services by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc., according to The Forrester Wave™: Mobile Infrastructure Services, Mobile Development Platforms, and Mobile Low-Code Development Platforms reports. Kony has also been named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report, with the highest rating for Mobile Banking capabilities.

Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based enterprise application and mobility solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among mobile application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony helps organizations of all sizes drive business ingenuity by rapidly transforming ideas into innovative and secure omnichannel applications. Built on the industry’s leading digital platform, Kony provides the most innovative and secure omnichannel applications, with exceptional user experience and app design. Kony’s cross-platform, low-code solution also empowers organizations to develop and manage their own apps to better engage with their customers, partners and employees. By seamlessly leveraging and connecting apps to all types of data sources and information, Kony also enables organizations to transform their business processes and gain valuable insight. Kony was named the first place winner in CTIA’s MobITs Awards in the Mobile Applications, Development & Platforms category and included on the Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America.

For more information, please visit www.kony.com. Connect with Kony on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

1) Gartner, Inc. “Hype Cycle for Mobile Applications and Development, 2017” by Adrien Leow, July 18, 2017

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170808005453/en/

Kony, Inc.

Jean Kondo, 510-823-4728

Jean.kondo@kony.com

or

Blanc & Otus

Danielle Tarp, 415-856-5182

Kony@blancandotus.com