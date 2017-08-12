Sensay, a bot that connects people with other people for anonymous advice, announced today plans to launch an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency called SENSE. The bot currently has hundreds of thousands of monthly active users, founder Crystal Rose told VentureBeat earlier this year. Token sales will begin Oct. 10.

Sensay has been used by 3 million people since its launch as an SMS bot in 2015.

In an interview earlier this year, Rose told VentureBeat Sensay views monetization as a priority in order to provide its human network of advice givers incentive to use the bot and continue to offer advice on subjects ranging from relationships (most popular) to where to find dank memes.

Today, advice givers can receive tips in the form of tokens, and roughly 20 million coins have been awarded already. Once SENSE becomes available, “coinholders will be immediately rewarded in a 1:1 basis,” a Sensay spokesperson told VentureBeat in an email.

The currency may be made available to bots, apps, and services beyond Sensay in the future, a company spokesperson told VentureBeat.

SENSE is the second cryptocurrency launched for the bot ecosystem in recent months. This spring, chat app Kik announced plans to create its own cryptocurrency called Kin.

Sensay is currently available on Facebook Messenger, WeChat, Slack, Kik, Skype, SMS, iMessage and Telegram.