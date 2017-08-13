Every so often we take a look at the Alexa skills worth checking out from the 15,000 or so voice apps available today. Here are a few from the new, popular, and trending categories of the Alexa Skills Store. In recent Alexa news, the intelligent assistant can now has hands-free control of Amazon Fire TV devices, and and to hear Alexa talk about going back to school, say “Alexa, teach me something” or “Alexa, tell me a back to school joke.”

Since its release in January 2016, the Jeopardy! skill has become one of the most popular skills ever released, and this summer, maker Sony Pictures Television has released a new skill for sports trivia.

Each week, users of the Sports Jeopardy! skill gets 12 new questions to answer.

Just like the real Sports Jeopardy, the skill is hosted by Dan Patrick, and just like the original, all answers must come in the form of a question.

Teen Jeopardy! is the third Jeopardy skill in the Alexa Skills Store. A dozen new questions are released every Friday, all suitable for teenage and family participants.

Would you rather kiss a jellyfish or step on a crab? Would you rather eat a stick of butter or a gallon of ice cream? This skill is currently in the most popular category of the Alexa Skills Store, and as the name indicates, has family-friendly questions so most anybody can play. I’m not sure there’s any way to win this game, but it can be fun.

The new Betty Crocker beta skill talks about politics :) Just kidding. This skill can tell you how to do a large variety of things in the kitchen, mostly surrounding cooking advice, and ingredient substitutions. The skill can answer questions like “What’s a good substitute for baking soda?” Or “How do I keep my burger from falling apart on the grill?”

Ambient sound skills have always been popular in the Alexa Skills Store, and wind chimes skill is no different, racking up a five-star review for its melodic sounds. The Wind Chime skill was made by Jeff Bolton, creator of ambient sound skills popular in the skills store like grandfather clocks and rainforest as well as underwater noise, box fan, and heartbeat.