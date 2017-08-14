Companies looking to move their applications to the public cloud have an easier path to Amazon Web Services’ data centers. The cloud provider launched a new Migration Hub today that’s designed to help businesses more easily track their moves.

The hub is a web-based portal that lets customers set up migration tasks like discovering applications and moving them to AWS. After that, they’ll be able to revisit the hub to check up on the progress of those tasks, since migrations aren’t instantaneous.

It ties together a group of existing AWS migration services, including the Application Discovery Service, Database Migration Service, and Server Migration Service. The Migration Hub should make it easier for users to navigate those services and get their applications running on AWS.

Making migrations easier is key to AWS’s success, since it’s competing for enterprise customers with companies like Microsoft, Google, and IBM. Those companies often have large numbers of legacy applications, and moving them to the public cloud can be a challenge. The easier a migration is the better, at least as far as Amazon’s business is concerned.

There are already a bunch of companies interested in moving workloads to AWS. Thus far, the company’s Database Migration Service has been used to move more than 34,000 databases to the cloud.

In addition to AWS’s services, the Migration Hub also supports third-party migration services from members of the Amazon Partner Network. CloudEndure and Racemi are the first companies with tools integrated directly into Migration Hub, with more coming in the future.

Although the Migration Hub is hosted in AWS’s US-West-2 region, it can help manage migrations around the world. The hub is available for free — customers just pay for the migration services that they use.