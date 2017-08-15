Facebook has announced that it’s expanding its buying-and-selling Marketplace service to 17 new markets in Europe.

Marketplace first landed last October in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and New Zealand, and was quietly added to Canada, Chile, and Mexico shortly after. From today, it will be arriving in: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland, taking its total tally to 24 markets around the world.

Marketplace lets anyone search for stuff that people are selling nearby, which could be anything from clothes and electronics to furniture. It is essentially an extension of Facebook’s existing For Sale groups feature, and you’ll now see a dedicated Marketplace tab within the Facebook mobile app on Android and iOS, as well as through the desktop browser.

Facebook had previously revealed that the For Sale groups was used by 450 million people each month around the world. The company hasn’t really revealed a comparable figure for the new Marketplace service, but it did note that 18 million items were posted for sale in the U.S. alone in May. “And that number continues to grow,” said Facebook’s VP for Marketplace Deborah Liu, in a blog post.