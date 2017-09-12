Customers just ignore you when your messaging doesn’t matter to them. But innovations in marketing tech enable new ways to stand out with messaging that creates real engagement and drives sales. Join Lyft’s Head of Local Marketing along with VB’s Stewart Rogers, and learn more about hyper-personalization, why it works, and how to get started when you join this VB Live event!

At least 76 percent of customers want a personalized online experience, and you’re not cutting it with Personalization 101 tactics. Once upon a time they were impressed with your warmth when you added “Hi!” to all your direct marketing messaging. Turns out consumers just aren’t impressed by that any more. And they really don’t care if you’re addressing them by their first name any more either. They’re savvy enough to know that none of that actually signals, in any meaningful way, that you care about them as a customer.

Broad segmentation, which yields broad messaging, which yields wide-scale disinterest in your target audience simply isn’t enough to capture user attention and keep them loyal to your brand or service, says Cherie Yu, head of local marketing at Lyft.

“Users are savvy — they’re really looking for brands that understand them and truly meet their needs,” Yu says. “In this world, you have a lot of choices as a consumer. So what we really want to do is understand how you’re making those decisions, what the service means in your life, and then how we can meet that need.”

Hyper-personalization comes in because those needs looks very different from person to person, and the first step is to acknowledge that not every passenger is the same. Some Lyft users are really looking for a way to get to work in the morning; some of them are looking for a safe ride home after a night out, she explains.

It’s essential to understand how your brand fits into your customer’s life in order to ensure you’re communicating with consumers in a way that makes sense, fits in their world, and, increasingly, lines up with their beliefs and points of view.

“Beyond just the functional service we offer, users are really looking for brands that represent their worldview,” Yu explains. “We really believe that we are changing the world by offering a transportation solution, and we believe that really helps us stand out in the minds of our passengers.”

For segmentation that creates one-to-one communication, psychographics, lifecycle behavior, and multichannel behavior all play into building a customer profile that gets hyper-personalization right.

“We think about where you are as a customer in your journey — how you decide that you’re interested in trying us, what happens after you download the app, what that first ride experience is like,” Yu says. “Thinking through that whole journey makes a big difference, to make sure we’re communicating with you in a way that helps you on that journey.”

A first-time user requires a little more hand-holding, a little more messaging around expectations they should have about the experience, the steps they need to take as they book and ride and climb out of the car. A savvy business user has far different needs, especially around scheduling and reliability.

“We need to address those concerns throughout the process, both in your app and service experience, but also in the communications that surround that,” Yu says.

And with a service like Lyft, which operates in cities across the nation, the psychographic profiles vary dramatically, depending on what market the customer is in, what geo, which individual city, and collecting that information is vital for delivering messaging to the suburban rider versus the daily commuter, each who think about the service in a very different way.

Engagement, customer experience, and customer retention improve dramatically with one-to-one marketing, Yu says.

“Being able to understand the different parts of your journey, and addressing the pain points along the way, helps us really craft both a service offering that really meets your needs but also the way we interact with you along the way, whether that’s the messaging in the app itself, the emails we might send you to help you along the journey, and all those communication touch points in between,” she says.

Each message should be completely within the context of the user’s decision making, where they are both in their journey and in the physical world, whether it’s heading home or heading out for the night.

But it’s possible to go too far — customers know everything about your business, but they don’t necessarily want you to reveal how much you know about them, and it’s easy to cross the line.

“I think that it’s something that marketers really need to be sensitive to,” Yu says. “In this day and age, customers have some level of expectation that, if I’m using your service or product, you should know something about me — especially if I’m a loyal user. But it has to really be to the benefit of the customer, meaning you’re using that information to truly enhance the service.”

