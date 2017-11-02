This week, Travis and Stewart interview the incredible Erich Joachimsthaler, the founder of Vivaldi, celebrated branding expert, and author. This is one of the most impactful interviews of the year; Erich gives takeaway after takeaway.

In the news, we discuss AI’s role in bringing TV advertising up-to-date, and how computer vision is changing the world — not just in marketing and through solutions like Google Lens, but in applications that will save lives. (Just don’t ask Stewart how to pronounce “zebra.”)

We also talk about Amazon’s new delivery option that lets delivery drivers into your house, and The Onion’s fun/macabre take on it. Well, it was Halloween, after all.

