This week, Travis and Stewart interview Mike Wikan on the future of emerging technologies, what they’re going to mean for our daily lives, and how organizations, businesses, and governments will be affected.

In the news, we talk about AI that learns from all other AIs, Sophia the robot citizen, a new Messenger bot of note, and the world’s most secure smartphone — apparently the only one ready to hold cryptocurrency without fear of being hacked.

Resources mentioned in the episode

TECH BEACH Retreat | A Unique Catalyst for Entrepreneurship & Enterprise

SingularityNET talks collaborative AI as its token sale hits 400% oversubscription | VentureBeat

The first blockchain smartphone will come preloaded with mobile Ethereum client Status | VentureBeat

Pinterest launches Facebook Messenger bot | VentureBeat

Next week on VB Engage

In the next episode of VB Engage, our last of the year, we chat with Nirmal Mehta from Booz Allen Hamilton about some of the interesting AR and VR developments in the enterprise space. You’ll love this engaging chat!

If you missed last week’s episode:

Last episode, we interviewed the amazing Peggy Anne Salz, who knows more about mobile marketing and the future of smartphones than almost anyone. She calls mobile apps “the brand in your hand.” The future looks bright, and not just because we turned up the screen brightness to cornea-burning levels.

