AI has been the buzzword of 2017, with the technology increasingly used to bring predictive analysis to marketing applications. And while it’s certainly valuable to know when to make that important business decision, AI’s predictive capabilities can also be used to help save lives.

Enter Clew Medical, which is launching its AI predictive analytics platform to help prevent life-threatening complications for patients.

In short, Clew uses real-time data and machine learning technology to predict when a patient is at risk and then lays the information out in an easy-to-read interface that looks like a regular dashboard app. Taking in information from the average patient’s digital footprint of 300 unique data elements, some of which are measured every few milliseconds, it uses AI to give early indications of a patient’s clinical deterioration.

“Most systems available today provide basic predictions using either population health models or preconfigured ruled-based alerts,” Gal Salomon, founder and CEO of Clew Medical, told me. “Clew’s platform has the capability to use larger volumes of data to generate patient-specific predictions. Moreover, since the system utilizes advanced machine learning technology, our prediction models evolve and refine over time.”

Clew joins a raft of startups that are using AI in medical and health care environments, including Zebra Medical Vision, which uses AI to identify diseases from scans, and Belong, which is using AI to provide cancer patients with important resources.

In addition to identifying patients that are most at risk, the system also identifies deviations from the patient’s foreseen medical outcomes, helps to determine if the patient’s level of care should be altered, and assists with resource allocation.

Founded in Israel in 2014, Clew Medical has received $10.5 million in funding to help take its medical analytics platform to health care centers across the world. The new AI-powered solution is currently being used in the U.S. and Israel, with a view to expanding operations soon.

“Our initial deployments are targeted at tier 1 medical centers,” Salomon said. “Currently, we have proof of concept systems running at Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN, Tel Aviv Medical Center (1,500 beds, the largest academic medical center in Israel), and we’re in the process of deploying our system in several hospitals in the United States. Regulations in this area are a moving target and are evolving rapidly. As an initial step, we’ve already begun the pre-submission process to receive 510K FDA approval.”

So what’s next for Clew?

“The company’s initial focus was primarily for ICU settings, however, having demonstrated the efficacy of our system in a high-acuity environment, CLEW is expanding its offering to reach additional care settings, including perioperative, ER departments, general hospital floors, and more,” Salomon said. “The system can also be deployed from the patient’s bedside, and sync in real time to a centralized clinical command and control center.”

Clew Medical‘s new AI-powered predictive analytics solution is available from today.