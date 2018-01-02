Introduces State of the Art Audio and Video Surveillance Equipment

Force Protection Video Equipment (OTCQB:FPVD) announced today that it has recorded record revenues for the third quarter and year to date over 2016.

The introduction of specialized video surveillance cameras to our product line is a welcome addition to many of our law enforcement customers. We will continue to add state of the art cameras to our product line to further increase sales.

Many of our cameras are state-of-the-art designs using the Ambarella chip design. All of our cameras and recording devices have FCC, IC and CE certification. This is a must for our law enforcement customers to help ensure the quality of our products but also to maintain the legality of the recordings as evidence in a court of law. The added cost we absorbed in obtaining these certifications evidence our commitment to providing only quality products.

Paul Feldman, the Company’s CEO, stated, “We are excited by the sales increase we have seen since the introduction of surveillance video and audio products. We expect to introduce further products in the fourth quarter.”

The Force Protection Video cameras are rugged HD designs which many incorporate Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) made chips that allow cameras and other devices to record high definition video. It is the chip supplier of the popular GoPro® (NASDAQ:GPRO) sports cameras.

