BlackBerry and Baidu have announced a collaboration that will see the Canadian and Chinese companies team up on a number of connected and autonomous vehicle projects.

The duo have signed a “statement of intent” to make BlackBerry’s QNX operating system the basis for Baidu’s previously announced Apollo autonomous driving platform.

By way of a quick recap, Baidu opened a Silicon Valley arm dedicated to self-driving cars way back in 2016, and a year later it launched its open-source Project Apollo platform with a view toward testing it on urban roads some time in 2018 with full autonomy to follow on highways by 2020. In July last year, Baidu unveiled the project’s first vehicle manufacturing partners, as it declared Apollo to be the “Android of the autonomous driving industry,” and now claims dozens of partners from the technology, automotive, and AI realms including Ford, Intel, Nvidia, and Microsoft.

BlackBerry acquired QNX from Harman International way back in 2010, and though the Unix-like OS was used in a number of mobile devices and formed the basis of BlackBerry 10, BlackBerry’s ultimate downfall in mobile hardware has guided QNX on a path toward the automotive realm. Indeed, Ford ditched Microsoft Auto for QNX back in 2014, and the two companies expanded their partnership a couple of years later.

In late 2016, BlackBerry opened its very own autonomous vehicle research hub in Ottawa, and later signed up automotive giant Delphi which committed to using BlackBerry QNX on its own autonomous driving platform, while Qualcomm, Denso, and Visteon are examples of other recent automotive partnership wins for BlackBerry’s QNX.

It’s been clear for a while that BlackBerry is betting big on the automotive and, more specifically, autonomous driving industries. But as one of the world’s biggest technology and AI companies, Baidu represents a major coup for BlackBerry as it continues to transition from a hardware to a software company. As part of their tie-up, Baidu said that it plans to integrate a number of its own software products into BlackBerry’s QNX Car infotaintment platform, including CarLife, which integrates cars with smartphones; its DuerOS voice interaction system; and high-definition maps.

“We aim to provide automakers with a clear and fast path to fully autonomous vehicle production, with safety and security as top priorities,” noted Li Zhenyu, general manager of Baidu’s intelligent driving group. “By integrating the BlackBerry QNX OS with the Apollo platform, we will enable carmakers to leap from prototype to production systems. Together, we will work toward a technological and commercial ecosystem for autonomous driving, intelligent connectivity, and intelligent traffic systems.”