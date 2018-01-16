Hybrid-Fiber-Wireless Solutions Power Fiber-Fast Broadband Across Bermuda

Mimosa Networks, the global technology leader in fiber-fast wireless broadband, announced today that Bluewave has selected Mimosa as its fixed wireless technology partner. For its new island-wide high-speed broadband deployment, Bluewave is deploying Mimosa fixed wireless solutions to deliver ultra-broadband speeds in the British Territory.

Seeking to revolutionize the local market with a truly convergent network, Bluewave is providing affordable, reliable, high-speed internet, video and voice to its local business and residential subscribers. Bluewave is owned by East End Telecom, Bermuda’s leading public safety and wireless communication provider.

Bluewave designed the innovative 5G high-speed network using Mimosa’s signature GigaPoP and MicroPoP architectures. The GigaPoPs are network deployments centered around towers and commercial buildings using Mimosa A5c connectorized access points to service subscribers over long distances across the 21-mile island. Service offerings range from 10 Mbps to 100 Mbps for residential customers and up to 1 Gbps to commercial clients.

In residential neighborhoods, Bluewave deployed Mimosa’s A5 access and C5 client devices in a higher-density MicroPoP architecture, servicing an average of 30 single family homes within a 500m radius from the access point. Bluewave also deployed Mimosa B5 and B11 backhaul radios to connect the network back to a fiber termination point.

In choosing Mimosa, Bluewave was looking for a technology partner that offered scale along with superior speeds and reliability. For residential deployments, aesthetics was also of utmost importance. “Setting up a MicroPoP with the Mimosa wireless solution does not involve the digging, trenching or overhead cables associated with wired access technologies, and the A5 access point and C5 client devices are compact and designed to fit discretely under the roofline of a house,” said Bluewave Chief Executive Officer, Nick Faries.

Bluewave hopes that their efforts in Bermuda will serve as a model for other island countries struggling with similar connectivity challenges. “We are excited to partner with Mimosa,” said Faries. “Bluewave intends to change the internet game by providing fiber-like speeds over the air, and delivering resilient high-speed corporate internet.”

“We are excited to be partnering with the visionary management team at Bluewave,” said John Colvin, SVP of Global Field Operations at Mimosa. “By entering the high-speed broadband sector, Bluewave will bring system reliability and value for money that will benefit Bermudian residents and businesses alike.” Colvin continued, “Mimosa’s fiber-fast wireless portfolio will help Bluewave accelerate their time to market and time to service while providing the ultimate broadband experience to their subscribers.”

Mimosa Networks is the global technology leader in fiber-fast wireless broadband. Mimosa access, backhaul, and client devices empower service providers to deliver ultra-broadband connectivity in suburban, urban, and hard-to-reach rural areas at a fraction of the cost of fiber, driving new industry competition and closing the global connectivity gap. Mimosa’s technology demonstrates unprecedented levels of efficiency, sharing scarce spectrum concurrently across an entire network. Founded in 2012 by Silicon Valley veterans, Mimosa is deployed in over 150 countries worldwide.

Bluewave is provided by Telecommunications Network Ltd (East End Telecom), Bermuda’s leading public safety and wireless communication provider. East End Telecom is a wholly owned subsidiary of the East End Group Ltd (EEG), a diversified holding company with business interest strategically spread among different lines of business. Other companies within EEG including East End Asphalt, Decisions Ltd and a 50% stake in TeleBermuda International.

