Leading international fashion house, Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ: PERY), is teaming up with The LAB Miami’s venture builder, LAB Ventures, and angel-investor network, AGP Miami, to launch Pitch to PERY, a search for the next great startup revolutionizing the fashion, e-commerce and retail industries. Building on the momentum of the company’s 50th anniversary, Pitch to PERY reflects the company’s future-focused approach, which seeks to apply a digital mindset, technology, and product innovation to PEI’s family of brands.

“Our vision is to continue embracing our entrepreneurial spirit, foster our ability to adapt to change and integrate technology into our business strategy,” explained Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO & President of Perry Ellis International.

Pitch to PERY is focused on finding novel solutions to some of retail’s biggest opportunities, including driving brand awareness, increasing e-commerce sales, enhancing consumer in-store experience, and introducing new Internet of Things (IoT) products to PEI’s roster of brands, which include the iconic brand Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin® by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Cubavera®, Callaway® and Peony & Me®.

Applications must be submitted prior to February 21, with ten finalists set to be announced on February 28. These front-runners will receive private pitch-coaching from LAB Ventures and spend an invaluable day at PEI’s Doral headquarters on March 13 and ultimately, pitch their ideas in-person to PEI executives during the Pitch to PERY Finals Night on March 14. The winning team will work with PEI and The LAB Miami to develop and implement a pilot program for their respective product or service, and have an opportunity to earn a long-term contract with PEI. Applicants should preferably be companies with demonstrated proof-of-concepts, established client base and preliminary funding. You do not need to be located in Miami to apply.

To apply and learn more, please visit: http://www.pitchtopery.com or to watch a Q&A session on Pitch to PERY here.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men’s and women’s apparel, accessories and fragrances. The Company’s collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men’s and women’s swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution.

The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin® by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist®, Jantzen® and Farah®. The Company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® and Jag® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR®, and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel and Guy Harvey® for performance fishing and resort wear.

About LAB Miami

Located in the heart of the vibrant Wynwood Arts District, the LAB is Miami’s original coworking space. In 2012, the founding members of the LAB teamed up with the Knight Foundation and a group of angel investors to convert a 10,000-square foot warehouse into a shared office space and event venue. Since then, a growing number of Miami’s brightest and most forward-thinking entrepreneurial minds have converged here to share their ideas, learn from one another, and build amazing companies and projects. For more information, please visit https://www.thelabmiami.com/.

About AGP

We are a Miami-based angel investor network. AGP stands for Accelerated Growth Partners. That’s what we do with each entrepreneur; we partner up to accelerate growth. We hold pitch meetings every four to six weeks where startups who have been through our Selection Process present to AGP Members. Each individual Member decides whether to invest or not. Hence, AGP is not a fund but rather an investment club of like-minded accredited investors who are passionate about disruptive startups. Due to legal limitations, these meetings are for Members-only. As a group, our average investment is U$150,000; ranging from U$50,000 to U$500,000. Our goal is to close in under 40 days from the pitch meeting. AGP also hosts public events focused on angel investing education.

