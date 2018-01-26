About one year after construction on the first phase of Apple Park was originally scheduled to be finished, the city of Cupertino has finally granted Apple a series of temporary occupancy permits that allow employees to move into parts of the main building.

According to a spreadsheet compiled by Albert Salvador, a Cupertino building official, Apple received temporary occupancy permits on December 30 for five of the 12 sections of the massive circular structure. The company had actually received a previous temporary occupancy permit back in July for one section of the headquarters that contains the restaurant and atrium.

It appears Apple is on track to receive temporary occupancy permits for all the other sections between the end of January and March at the latest, according to the spreadsheet dated January 17.

The permits have allowed larger numbers of Apple employees to begin the move-in process this month. There have been scattered references to the move across social media, though Apple has reportedly kept a pretty tight lid on social media sharing.

Last day at the Loop. It’s always felt surreal to be in these buildings where so much has happened. Next week starts at the new campus, Apple Park, where new history will be made. — Brian (@littlebluebro) January 25, 2018

Last February, when Apple announced that the name of the new campus would be Apple Park, the company also said the new headquarters would be “open to employees” in April 2017. That proved to be overly optimistic.

By May, the company had only received an occupancy permit for the central utility plant. In August, Apple was awarded permits for the Story Office Building. On Sept. 1, the visitors center was approved, along with a temporary occupancy permit for the Steve Jobs Theater, just in time for the company’s iPhone event to be held there in September.

At that event, CEO Tim Cook acknowledged the delay and said: “We’ll start moving into Apple Park later this year. Of course, such a large move, it’s really more of a process, and the first step is the opening today of the Steve Jobs Theater.” In November, the company received a temporary permit for its R&D North building, though it’s still awaiting one for R&D South.

It’s no surprise, of course, that such a massive and complicated projected would face some delays. It would be rare in the construction world for any large-scale project to land on time. Apple’s exacting demands on the design no doubt added to the challenges here.

Still, it also means that Apple is largely at the front-end of the massive logistics challenge of relocating 12,000 employees in the Bay Area. That’s naturally bound to cause some disruption, and the question is to what degree that can be minimized. Disruptions may also include ongoing work in the building.

In an email, Salvador explained that temporary occupancy permits have a “list of exclusions” that still place some limits on how the space can be used.

“For example, if a building (or portion of a building) is complete but the site work is still under construction, I would be able to grant a temporary occupancy as long as there is a delineated path to allow the occupants of the building safe passage to a public right-of-way,” he wrote. “I would not issue a final certificate of occupancy until all the work is complete on the entire site. Appropriate barriers are required to keep occupants away from any portions of the building or site where construction is still in process.”

Yet it’s clear the settling-in process is well underway. The company plans to hold its annual shareholders meeting at Apple Park next month.

Excited to visit Apple Park! pic.twitter.com/lgAU2Xqc5n — Kelley Bergmann (@iKelley) January 22, 2018

Meanwhile, the company said earlier this month that it’s still hiring like crazy and announced plans for a new Apple campus somewhere in the U.S. later this year.