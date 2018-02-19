Apple today released software updates to all of its platforms to address the Indian character crash bug discovered last week. The fix is included in iOS 11.2.6, macOS 10.13.3 Supplemental Update, tvOS 11.2.6, and watchOS 4.2.3. As expected, the potentially serious nature of the bug hastened Apple’s response, allowing the issue to be addressed before the next full point releases of each OS.

Also known as the Telugu bug, referencing the specific language spoken by around 70 million people in India, the exploit causes certain iOS communication apps to crash when attempting to process a specific Telugu character. If the character is processed by iOS’ notification system, the device’s Home screen can crash and fall into a looping reboot cycle. preventing access to all of the device’s functions and data.

iOS 11.2.6 is a free download and can be accessed through Settings > General > Software Update on iPhones, iPads, and iPod touches. macOS 10.13.3 Supplemental Update can be accessed through the Updates section of the Mac App Store. tvOS 11.2.6 can be applied automatically by an Apple TV or manually in Settings > System > Software Update. watchOS 4.2.3 can be manually applied using the Watch app on an iPhone. Note that the patch will not appear on devices running Apple developer or public betas, which are said to have already addressed the bug.