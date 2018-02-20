The Credit Union for The Walt Disney Company Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look into its “Digital 2x” Initiative

Kony, Inc., a leading low-code platform and industry apps provider for accelerating digital transformation, today announced it has been selected by Partners Federal Credit Union (FCU) as a strategic partner for its “Digital 2x” initiative. The Partners FCU “Digital 2x” initiative focuses on accelerating the delivery of new digital banking services and providing a differentiated digital experience to better meet member expectations.

As the exclusive credit union of The Walt Disney Company for the past 50 years, Partners FCU serves more than 150,000 members and their families.

To speed innovation and remain competitive, Partners FCU launched the new initiative working with Kony and The Boston Consulting Group, with a vision to deliver a seamless universal channel experience for its members across all of its digital services.

Recent member surveys revealed changing member expectations for digital banking services. While offerings such as person-to-person payments and robust budgeting tools are on the Partners FCU roadmap, the pace of delivery was not meeting members’ needs. The Partners FCU “Digital 2x” initiative focuses on accelerating the credit union’s digital transformation in order to deliver new digital banking services and capabilities, while also fostering an agile work environment to empower teams to quickly adapt to change. As part of this initiative, Partners FCU will document its journey in a five-part documentary series highlighting key milestones in the credit union’s digital evolution.

“Our vision at Partners Federal Credit Union is to make all financial dreams come true for our cast members. To do so, our velocity of improvement must meet the speed of digital disruption,” said John Janclaes, president and CEO, Partners Federal Credit Union. “We wanted to work with the industry’s best digital master, so we selected Kony to be our trusted partner to help us on this digital journey. Our objective is to ensure we deliver innovative banking services seamlessly across both our digital and physical channels, and not only meet but exceed the expectations of our cast members today and in the future.”

“The pace of digital innovation is significantly impacting the Financial Services industry, especially with rapidly changing consumer expectations,” said Thomas Hogan, chairman and CEO, Kony, Inc. “While many mid-sized banks and credit unions struggle to keep pace, Partners Federal Credit Union is not only addressing this challenge head on, they are transparently sharing their journey so other banks and credit unions can learn from their experience.”

Kony is a recognized leader in the enterprise mobility space. Recently, Kony was named the only Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms Report for five consecutive years. In addition, Kony was named a “Leader” and earned the highest score in the current offering category in Mobile Infrastructure Services by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc., according to The Forrester Wave Mobile Development Platforms, and Mobile Low-Code Development Platforms reports. Kony has also been named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: 2017 North American Mobile Banking and Payments report, with the highest rating for Mobile Banking capabilities.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based digital application and enterprise mobility solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among low code and mobile application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony helps organizations of all sizes drive business ingenuity by rapidly transforming ideas into innovative and secure omnichannel applications. Built on the industry’s leading digital platform, Kony provides the most innovative and secure omnichannel applications, with exceptional user experience and app design. Kony’s cross-platform, low-code solution also empowers organizations to develop and manage their own apps to better engage with their customers, partners and employees. By seamlessly leveraging and connecting apps to all types of data sources and information, Kony also enables organizations to transform their business processes and gain valuable insight. Kony was named the first place winner in CTIA’s MobITs Awards in the Mobile Applications, Development & Platforms category and included on the Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America.

For more information, please visit www.kony.com. Connect with Kony on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

