Presented by BeMyApp

An exciting new online program has been announced for anybody keen to develop innovative weather data technologies. The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) is running a Summer of Weather Code, intended to exploit the potential of its extensive data archive and in-house software.

It’s all part of tremendous advances in science and technology that have contributed to improvements in global weather forecasts and better early warnings for severe weather. And, in turn, these advances help save lives and reduce the costs associated with damage caused by natural hazards.

With numerical weather prediction comes vast amounts of data. ECMWF processes millions of satellite and non-satellite observations every day. These help produce global forecasts for up to 904 million prediction points. The Centre provides the forecasts to the meteorological services in its Member and Co-operating States and other licensed users.

In fact, ECMWF’s meteorological archive is the largest in the world, hosting around 200 PB of operational and research data. All of this calls for powerful supercomputers and cutting-edge research with scientists across the world to improve the forecasting system, to process and visualize big data, and to ensure computer code is scalable to run efficiently on future supercomputers.

Excitingly for all meteorology enthusiasts, data science virtuosos, and software developers, ECMWF is organizing a global online programme — the Summer of Weather Code — to help boost the usability of its open data and in-house software. Thirteen very different challenges are waiting for anyone who relishes the chance to apply their technical know-how and creative flair to design real solutions for real use cases.

Applications to work on any one of these challenges can be submitted until March 30, 2018, whereafter ECMWF will select five proposals for further development. The challenges put forward by ECMWF are very diverse, ranging from developing a wildfire app or a data extraction tool to a FUSE driver for NetCDF or a 3D monitoring tool for controlling the execution of complex tasks. Participants are required to submit an application including a descriptive schedule of how they plan to tackle a challenge.

On March 30th, applications close and ECMWF will review each and every idea submitted. The top five projects will make it out alive. Those five will then work over the course of four months to develop their projects alongside ECMWF experts. A £5,000 grant will be rewarded to each project that exceeds or meets the deliverables defined by ECMWF. With this being a global effort, competition is set to be diverse and intense.

Find out more

Anyone interested in participating or simply wishing to learn more can visit the official website for the Summer of Weather Code.

More details about ECMWF are available here.

Claire Pumpelly is the managing editor for the EMEA in the the global communications team at BeMyApp.

Sponsored posts are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.