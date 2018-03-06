Google is adding more than 20 new languages to its Gboard virtual keyboard app, including Chinese (traditional and simplified) and Korean.

The internet giant first launched Gboard for iOS back in May 2016, integrating Google Search functionality into the keyboard while also letting users find GIFs, emojis, and other content. The app arrived on Android later that year and replaced the existing Google Keyboard app.

Though Gboard initially only supported U.S. English on its launch nearly two years ago, its language repertoire has expanded considerably since then, with support for dozens of languages and dialects on iOS, and hundreds on Android. It appears that Gboard for iOS has supported Chinese and Korean for a while, while Gboard on Android has offered Chinese and Korean on the beta version of the app going back a few months.

Now it’s ready for prime time in the main Android app.

Additionally, Gboard also now supports the following languages: Balochi, Central Bikol, Bislama, Chittagonian, Cree, Dhundari, Harauti, Kangri, Kongo, Lambadi (Devanagari & Telugu), Malvi, Ndonga, Southern Ndebele, Nimadi, Rusyn, Samogitian, Sardinian, Tswana, and Tongan.

According to Google, Chinese and Korean were among the most requested languages on Gboard, so today’s rollout will likely please millions.

“We heard from our users that these were the top two languages we needed to add to the keyboard, and now Gboard for Android supports over 300 language varieties, covering 74 percent of the world’s population,” the company said in a blog post.