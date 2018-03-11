It’s no secret that philanthropy is an imperfect vehicle to fund important causes. When we give with our hearts instead of our heads, we tend to over-fund popular organizations and under-fund needier ones, creating a discrepancy in charitable giving. For instance, the diseases we donate to and those that kill us are incredibly misaligned, and reflexive giving strategies often end up funding dysfunctional organizations instead of effective ones.

With wealth concentrated among a minority of individuals, causes valued by top earners (and their foundations) also naturally receive the most charitable funds. In this way, disproportionate responsibility lies with wealthy donors to allocate their funds wisely—even if their values aren’t representative of society at large.

Is there a better way? With artificial intelligence on the rise, there could be.

As Aristotle aptly stated, “to give away money is an easy matter and in any man’s power. But to decide to whom to give it and how large and when, and for what purpose and how, is neither in every man’s power nor an easy matter.”

As focus on effective altruism grows, the famous philosopher’s statement rings truer than ever. To give is simple, but to give effectively based on evidence and reason requires rigorous research, willpower, and money management. Which charities use their funds most responsibly? Which will do the most good in the least amount of time, if that’s your goal? Which align best with your values while also benefiting the greatest number of people?

These are quantitative questions, yet givers have been historically motivated by goodwill and empathy (not to mention tax incentives), which ignore quantity and quality in favor of short term or individualistic solutions. Paul Bloom, psychologist and Yale professor, goes as far as to argue that empathy makes the world worse by prompting us to care more about a baby in the well than, say, global warming.

This is a human problem that could be balanced out with some perspective (and tech). AI could be the voice of reason philanthropists need, providing the cold eye to match warm hearts, prevent irrational decisions, and even out the playing field. If wealthier donors, corporations, and influential figures like celebrities considered its recommendations, the technology could even out interests skewed by net worth as well.

How? Machines, unlike people, can crunch numbers quickly and give objective advice absent of emotion or impulse. As Rhodri Davies, Head of Policy for the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) explains, “An AI with access to vast quantities of data and the ability to analyse it at greater depth and speed than a human ever could is going to add value when it comes to identifying most acute pressure points in terms of social or environmental needs at any given time.”

Davies goes on to outline how AI would identify the most pressing needs, provide a framework for effective giving, align with donors’ values, and maximize donor satisfaction. It would also reduce cost of philanthropic advice by opening it up to the mass-market.

AI chatbots already offer advice across a variety of industries, and philanthropy is no different. Arthritis Research UK, for instance, uses a virtual assistant developed with IBM Watson to provide tailored answers about the condition to site visitors. Such a chatbot could, in theory, provide personalized advice to donors on where and how their funds can be put to use.

Facebook — a site known for its AI investments and tailored news feeds — has its own philanthropic feature that could theoretically match users with charities based on preference, as it does for brands. Mark Zuckerberg seems primed to get here at some point, especially considering that his charitable organization CZI (Chan Zuckerberg Initiative) acquired an AI startup called Meta. The acquired tech helps scientists navigate, read, and prioritize the millions of academic papers in existence. Such a tool could do the same for charities or donors seeking to effectively parse information and allocate resources.

As with other industries, involving AI in philanthropy is not without its issues. Do the algorithms reinforce biases? Whose definition of “good” will researchers program an algorithm to prioritize? And can we trust that the data is accurate and complete to begin with?

This latter question is especially crucial as we begin to build solutions. While we may have enough data, we’ve quickly moved from too little data to too much. The burden, then, is on tech developers to create tools that can really and truly access, analyze, and report on broad sets of data with enough accuracy to be useful. The whole idea of using AI to maximize giving efficiency, after all, assumes it can represent the entire of the spectrum of organizations to choose from, and not just those with available data.

If AI can achieve this, as I think it will, advocates of effective altruistism would stand to benefit the most from its help in their quest to give more logically. Paradoxically, effective altruistics are also concerned with AI as an existential threat, meaning AI’s risks are (already) being researched as part of their work. Think of it this way: If AI could put humanity at risk, that’s another big picture problem we’re missing for the baby in the well, and thus worth the attention of modern philanthropists. We need to take steps to mitigate the threat of AI, even if it’s a boon to charity initiatives in the meantime.

Given the growing problem of ineffective giving strategies that consistently fall short, I believe it’s a question of when rather than if we will implement AI to refine charity’s modern function. So long as we can keep the technology in check, our planet could surely benefit from it.

Debrah Lee Charatan is the cofounder, principal, and president of BCB Property Management, who brings a singular record of achievement and more than 40 years of experience to New York real estate.