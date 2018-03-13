Ava Robotics, an iRobot spinoff that previously operated in stealth mode, today announced the launch of Ava, a mobile robot for remote employee participation in workplace activities.

Available now from Cisco vendors, the robot will be made available to companies for $1,000 a month, a spokesperson told VentureBeat in an email. Ava will work with Cisco video products like WebEx and enterprise chat app Cisco Spark, and remote workers will be able to control the robot with a PC or Mac web browser or an iOS smartphone app.

Ava utilizes iRobot spatial mapping AI to navigate around a room and is also able to turn its head, sit, and stand. Like iRobot’s Roomba vacuum, when Ava completes a task the robot returns to its charging station.

Last year, iRobot began to consider the expansion of its spatial mapping technology as a service to other companies.

“Autonomous robotic telepresence solutions such as Ava can have a dramatic impact on improving productivity and collaboration in a geographically diverse global enterprise,” said iRobot CEO Colin Angle in a statement shared with VentureBeat.

Ava joins a field of telepresence robots like Double Robotics Double 2 and the PadBot P2.

Ava Robotics has 21 employees and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Since being spun out in 2016, Ava Robotics has raised a $5 million seed round.