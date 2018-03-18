If you pay any attention to tech news, you’ve probably read extensively about how AI is transforming our world in an incredible number of ways. From creating works of art to making crucial predictions, the prospect of smart machines accomplishing previously unthinkable tasks has turned the entire tech sphere on its head, and for good reason.

As a business owner, you’ve probably wondered how you can get in on the action. Even if you’re not running a tech-focused company, there are several ways that you can take advantage of cutting-edge AI to get ahead. You might not have a multi-million dollar R&D division to develop your own AI initiatives, but there are plenty of opportunities to make use of what’s already out there in order to improve your business.

Some of the major players in AI make their powerful tools available to businesses looking for cutting-edge innovation, for a price. Any company willing to pay up can utilize IBM’s Watson, for example, and many sectors like healthcare have already seen the transformative benefits. Buying in to these platforms gives your company the benefit of well-honed expertise without the work of building your own software. For a variety of tasks and services, these starting-level implementations may just be what you need to take your business to the next level.

Analytics

One of business AI’s most highly-touted abilities is its analytical strength. Machine learning software is capable of performing lighting-quick assessments of how well you’re serving your customers and generating next-step suggestions quicker than any high-priced consultant. You and your business can use these tools to streamline a number of processes and uncover insights that may not have even been on your radar.

While Watson is the gold standard of AI tech, its costs can be prohibitive for growing businesses. Recently, Salesforce has made their Einstein Analytics AI platform available for data analysis tasks at a more affordable price point than the IBM equivalent. As AI grows in use, these services are likely to be the primary method for businesses to take advantage of machine learning technology. By utilizing Einstein and other such products, your business can save time and energy while you grow.

Customer service

The simplest AI implementation your business can use is also the most customer-facing one. Thousands of companies already utilize smart chatbots capable of dealing with user inquiries and concerns, from Starbucks to the Wall Street Journal. These bots, while not perfect replicas of human customer service agents, are starting to get incredibly close. They can recall information from previous conversations, offer detailed knowledge of your processes, and perhaps most importantly assist users at a volume unachievable through other means like offshore call centers. For businesses serving a growing number of consumers, this is one use of AI that has become nearly indispensable.

Marketing

For small businesses looking to get bigger, quality marketing can be the most valuable tool there is, and there’s AI to help you out in that regard as well. High-powered marketing solutions are within reach with platforms such as Acquisio and Bookmark that apply artificial intelligence to constructing targeted consumer messaging. Audience behavior and demographic information also come quicker than ever now with AI and the businesses that don’t adopt it run the risk of falling behind.

Even Google is in on the action, with their Attribution service offering to give a customer’s-eye-view of the entire process. Integrated with their existing marketing footprint (Analytics, AdWords, DoubleClick), this new platform can serve as a one-stop shop for growing businesses searching for AI solutions. For businesses with a tight budget, this free tool is worth a look as you learn about the market you’re serving.

Administration

AI tools can even manage the administrative tasks that take up much of your time as an entrepreneur. Advanced software utilizing robotic process automation, or RPA, can access multiple systems (think recordkeeping and banking tools) and serve as the automatic go-between when making transactions, transferring data, even interpreting often-arcane legal documents.

At a lower price point than most AI functions, RPA can bring machine intelligence to nearly every business and save untold amounts of time and energy for more important tasks. Surveys have found that small business owners spend up to a third of their entire year solving administrative issues, so to say this can improve efficiency may be a massive understatement.

Entrepreneurship can be the greatest endeavor you ever take but without the right tools, it can end up being an exercise in wastefulness. For growing businesses counting their pennies, there are a number of ways that AI can transform inefficient processes, serve customers better, and present opportunities for growth that very well may be the next step towards where you and your team want to be.

Bennat Berger is the cofounder and principal of Novel Property Ventures in New York City.