Splash Wines, Inc. today announced that it has partnered with Seedinvest, one of the foremost equity crowdfunding platforms, to launch a Splash equity offering that allows anyone to invest to become an owner and part of the Splash family.

Splash Wines, the innovative US direct-to-consumer family wine company, is proving the model works. In just over three years, the company has achieved $20M in revenue with calendar 2017 revenues surpassing $8M. Splash has been profitable since October 2015. “We are really just beginning, and the timing of the Seedinvest funding is perfect,” says Robert Imeson, Company Founder and CEO. “We felt it was important to first prove the concept and now it is time to access the capital required to take it to the next level-Seedinvest is the ideal vehicle for that purpose.”

With over 50,000 customers, Splash is seeking funds to build inventory and ramp up its creative acquisition programs to aggressively continue to grow the base while maximizing the value of current customers and maintaining profitability. “The direct-to-consumer wine business didn’t exist a few years ago, but it is an exciting place to be right now,” states Imeson. “Last year it accounted for nearly $2.5B in sales, and future projections are strong. At the same time, Splash is showing the capability to cut through the clutter. Our intention is to translate the initial success and become a category leader as the market continues to evolve. Seedinvest is an important partner in the process.”

Since its founding in 2012 Seedinvest has helped over 160 companies across a range of verticals and stages. In addition, Seedinvest boasts a rapidly growing network of over 200,000 investors. A key to their success has been that they have accepted only about 1% of the companies that apply to be featured on their platform.

Splash Wines is offering securities under Regulation CF and Rule 506c of Regulation D. The company has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with this offering. Further information may be obtained at https://www.seedinvest.com/splash.wines/series.a.

