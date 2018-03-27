Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said today that the autonomous Uber crash in Tempe, Arizona last week would likely lead to more investment in self-driving cars, not less.

“I believe as a result of what happened last week, the amount of investment into the seriousness of [autonomous vehicles] is going to go up,” he said during a question-and-answer session with journalists at the company’s GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, California today. “Anybody who thought that they could get by without supercomputers, and simulators, and just vast amounts of data collection, and all those engineers dedicated to making sure that this product is as safe as possible, you and I got to believe that sensibility has completely changed.”

Huang said the crash highlighted why companies are working to develop autonomous vehicles: reducing car accidents that harm people and damage property. Nvidia is working with 370 companies that are all developing autonomous vehicles in some way, including Uber.

Nvidia is working on self-driving cars of its own, as well, since some of its customers want the hardware maker to provide all the components necessary for them to create an autonomous vehicle. Nvidia stopped operating those cars in North America following the Uber crash, similar to what the transportation company did. Huang said that’s because Nvidia wants to learn whatever it can from the incident, and see if it needs to modify its cars.

“We should, as good engineers, simply wait to see if we can learn something from that experience,” Huang said. “We don’t know of anything that we would do different, but we should give ourselves the opportunity to learn from that incident.”

As for the crash itself, Huang said that he will withhold judgment until after the investigation into the accident.

“We don’t know what happened, and we’ve got to give them a chance to go and understand for themselves,” he said. “But clearly, and surely, we must know that all the engineers there, the people at Uber, care deeply about what happened.”

Even though the causes and consequences of Uber’s accident are unclear, Huang remains a believer in the overall idea of autonomous vehicles and said people should still expect to see them on the road in some capacity. All of the electric cars he knows of will have some autonomous capability by 2020; he told the audience.

His comments came the same day that Nvidia announced its Drive Constellation platform, which allows for the testing of autonomous cars in virtual reality, without requiring them to be on the road. The idea behind it is to provide an environment for companies to train the software for autonomous vehicles without running them in meatspace. Also, Drive Constellation is supposed to help with testing of rare situations, like extreme lighting.

However, it’s hard to tell if testing self-driving car software in a simulator like Drive Constellation will be an effective replacement for actually driving cars around on the road in the same situations that can be created in a simulator.