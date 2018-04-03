Facebook is today expanding the scope of 360 degree photos by allowing users to send the immersive image format directly through Messenger.

The social networking giant first launched 360 Photos through its main app back in 2016, allowing viewers to control the view by tilting, swiping, or clicking the screen that they’re using.

Facebook’s Messenger app now claims more than 1.3 billion monthly users, though it was recently passed by the company’s other messaging service, WhatsApp, which now claims around 1.5 billion monthly users. But 1.3 billion users is nothing to sniff at, and adding 360 degree photos to the mix alongside GIFs, stickers, videos, and photos will only serve to make Messenger even stickier.

In related news, Facebook said that users will also now be able to share HD videos through the Messenger app too, something that was already possible through the main Facebook app. This will currently only be available on Android and iOS in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Hong Kong, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, and Taiwan.

The 360 degree photo expansion is now available through Messenger globally.

Today’s rollout comes as Facebook doubles down on its efforts to make Messenger the default messaging app in your life. Back in February, the company rolled out a new feature that lets you turn one-to-one voice and video calls into group chats, while last month Facebook launched ‘joinable links’ and an ‘admin approval’ tool for Messenger group chats.