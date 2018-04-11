DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 11, 2018–

Announcing the results of validation tests completed in March 2018, Socrates Health Solutions, Inc, reports that recently completed tests on human subjects have confirmed functionality of the Socrates Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device across extended blood glucose levels.

Please go to http://www.socrateshealthsolutions.com/news.html to view the results of the tests.

“These tests confirm the capabilities of the Socrates technology across a broader range of blood glucose levels than previously tested, and are an important verification of our continuing technology advances on human subjects, including diabetics,” says Scott Smith, CEO, Socrates. “These results move us considerably closer to the end-state of the Socrates Companion device design.”

Douglas Sutherland, Chairman of the Board of Directors, explains, “The recent tests demonstrate the effectiveness and applicability of the Socrates technology for both spot and continuous blood glucose monitoring, which is a significant advantage compared to the technologies behind other blood glucose self-monitoring devices. This, combined with its noninvasive approach, represents a significant step forward for Socrates and blood glucose self-monitoring devices.”

About Socrates Health Solutions, Inc.

Socrates Health is developing Socrates Companion™, a small, inexpensive and noninvasive blood glucose self-monitoring device that has not yet been cleared by the FDA and is currently not for sale. Visit http://www.socrateshealthsolutions.com

